Get Ready for the 2023/24 Curling Season

The Wawa Curling Club is holding registration at the MMCC on Monday, October 16th and Tuesday, October 17th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. New curlers and spares are welcome. Curling training will be available.

Trainers from Soo Curlers will be in Wawa on November 24th (student training) and November 25th (adult training). There will be limited availability for both sessions.

Typical Curling Schedule:

Men’s – Mondays – Start 7:00 pm

Ladies – Tuesdays – Start 6:30 & 8:00 pm

Mixed – Thursdays – Start 7:00 pm

Season Start:

Men’s Curling – Monday, November 6th

Ladies Curling – Tuesday, November 7th

Mixed Curling – Thursday, November 9th

Contacts: