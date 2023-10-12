BOOMHOWER, Arnold

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the age of 78 years. Son of the late Loraine and Robert Boomhower. Dear brother of Donna Archambeault (late Andre). Loving uncle of Laura (Sean), late Eugene, Leonard Archambeault, Trina (Matt), Wayne (Marianne), Nicole (Frank) and Andrea. Arnold will be remembered by his great-nieces and nephews.

At Arnold’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A memorial service will be held at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, 705-856-7340) on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the family plot at West Korah Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.