SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Batchewana Bay Shooting after Arrest Made

On October 8, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call at a residence on Superior Street in Fisher Township (Batchewana Bay area) where a person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect Phillip GARDNER, 40 years-of-age from Batchewana Bay was arrested on October 10, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., and charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Discharge a Firearm with Intent

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 11, 2023.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.