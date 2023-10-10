Between the Covers – October 10

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb, “Vince Flynn Code Red”, a Mitch Rapp novel by Kyle Mills, “The Longmire Defense” by Craig Johnson and Clive Cussler Condor’s Fury” by Graham Brown!

En Français, nous avons “Ellipses” par Philippe Chagnon et Louise Gros.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Next of Kin”. From the book jacket:

ON AN ORDINARY WORKING DAY…

Leila Syed receives a call that cleaves her life in two. Her brother-in-law’s voice is filled with panic. He’s at his son’s nursery to pick up Max. But he isn’t there.

YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE…

Leila was supposed to drop Max off that morning. But she forgot.

Racing to the carpark, she grasps the horror of what she has done. Max has been locked in her car for six hours on the hottest day of the year.

IS ABOUT TO COME TRUE…

But she’s too late.

What follows is an explosive, high-profile trial, that will tear the family apart. But as the case progresses it becomes clear there’s more to this incident than meets the eye…

A gripping, brave and tense courtroom drama, Next of Kin will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final, heart-stopping page.

CANADIAN LIBRARY MONTH – As this article is being written, we are still celebrating First Nations Public Library Week. Photos and write up will be in next week’s article

Throughout the month of October, we will be collecting food for the Food Bank. If you donate food, you will receive a coupon to use against any fines you may incur.

We will also be promoting getting a library card! If you come in during the month of October and get a library card, your name will be entered into a draw, If you have a library card, come into the library and show it to us and you will get your name for a draw. One entry per person, there will be a prize for adults and a prize for kids. Get a library card or come in and use your library card and you might be a winner.

On Tuesday, October 17th artisans Don and Jude Charbonneau will be here to show and sell their crafts.

On Friday afternoon Paula Valois will be joining us with her essential oils, Cindy Chiupka-Jozin will be here with her pottery and Magpie and Mudpuddles will be here with their crafts.

Be sure to come in and support our local artists!

On October 21st, Isabella and Doris will be back with an afternoon of music! These two ladies are beautiful inside and out and very talented. We hope you can join us.

On October 27th, author Graham Elder will be here to promote his novels. You may know him as Dr. Elder who visits Wawa to provide specialty care to patients.

We have many more activities that are still being confirmed so stay tuned for more!!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun has begun!! Join us for the Afterchoool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. We will have stories and crafts and a lot of fun activities. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday November 18th starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

If you love fantasy stories and always wanted to live out your dreams of plundering dragons’ hoards and saving nobility in distress this may just be the club for you. Dungeons and dragons is a pen & paper, swords & sorcery game that has recently gone under a large redesign to deal with many of the concerns of the classic game. The current game takes place in the Spell-Jammer setting and runs Wednesday nights from 4:30-6:30pm by James Smith and is open to all ages 11+. Dungeons and Dragons will resume in November!

Seniors are invited to join our Knitting Connections group! For the summer months we are meeting on Thursday’s at 3:00pm! Next week we go back to 1:00pm on Thursday. All yarn and needles provided by the library. All of projects will be donated to those in need! Our box for the Ukraine is almost full!