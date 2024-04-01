Between the Covers – April 1

Thank you to everyone who came out to our Seed Swap event! Our seed library is open to everyone! If you are new to the world of gardening and want to grow some tried and true seeds or if you are a Master Gardener and are looking for something different to try, the library is the place for you. We have a supply of seeds ready for the growing season. Gardeners are also welcome to donate saved seeds to the Seed Library. Thank you to Wawa Area Food Strategy and Wawa Community Garden for partnering with the Wawa Public Library for this event!

The Wawa Public Library is pleased to welcome published author and former resident of Hawk Junction, Norm Douglas for a book signing and reading! Norm is touring to promote his new book “You Be the Judge” and will be in Wawa on this Friday, April 5th from 1-3 p.m. We will have some books available for purchase.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, “Last Night” by Luanne Rice, “Eight Perfect Hours” by Lia Louis and “The Pathway to Success” by Joyce Meyer.

New in Audio Books is “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride,

En Français, nous avons “Après les tempêtes” par Patrice Godin. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Mercy” by David Baldacci. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s harrowing search for her long-lost sister Mercy reaches a boiling point in this breakneck thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci.

For her entire life, FBI agent Atlee Pine has been searching for her twin sister, Mercy, who was abducted at the age of six and never seen again. Mercy’s disappearance left behind a damaged family that later shattered beyond repair when Atlee’s parents inexplicably abandoned her.

Now, after a perilous investigation that nearly proved fatal, Atlee has finally discovered not only the reason behind her parents’ abandonment and Mercy’s kidnapping, but also the most promising breakthrough yet: proof that Mercy survived her abduction and then escaped her captors many years ago.

Though Atlee is tantalizingly close to her family at last, the final leg of her long road to Mercy will be the most treacherous yet. Mercy left at least one dead body behind before fleeing her captors years before. Atlee has no idea if her sister is still alive, and if so, how she has been surviving all this time. When the truth is finally revealed, Atlee Pine will face the greatest danger yet, and it may well cost her everything

Pocket hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! These are a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each. Thank you for your support

Join the Dungeons & Dragons Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and the Adult Dungeons & Dragons group ages 16 plus on odd weeks! Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday – Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of March, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Cyber Club on Wednesday, Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Join us every Tuesday from 1:30-3:00pm for Adult Craft Club! This month we will be making a clay necklace, an Easter Gnome and a Spring Wreath as well as bring your knitting week! Follow our Facebook page for all details.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday April 20th starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care. We are hoping to fill up the box with some lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.