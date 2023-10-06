Ontario Celebrates Women’s History Month

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, released the following statement:

“This October, our government is proud to join Ontarians in celebrating Women’s History Month. This is an opportunity to honour the contributions that women have made to their families, communities, and workplaces across the province. These women are an incredible source of inspiration for the next generation of women and girls who will continue challenging the status quo, advancing gender equality, and making Ontario a better place to live, work, and play for generations to come.

This year’s theme, Through Her Lens: Celebrating the Diversity of Women, recognizes and spotlights the contributions of women from diverse backgrounds, including Indigenous, Francophone, racialized, rural, immigrant, and disabled women, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals.

Every day, women enrich Ontario with their unique experiences, knowledge, and perspectives. Whether they are innovating in the science and technology sectors, starting and running their own businesses, building homes for young families, educating the next generation of leaders, growing our food, or caring for our most vulnerable, the full participation of women is imperative to our province’s present – and future.

Our government is taking action to help women and girls thrive at home, at work, and in their communities. This includes supporting affordable child care options, increasing exposure to STEM and skilled trades at an earlier age, making workplaces safer, and offering targeted training, skills development, and employment opportunities for women experiencing social and economic barriers to increase their participation in the workforce and gain financial security and independence, especially in sectors where they have been traditionally underrepresented.

This Women’s History Month, I encourage Ontarians across the province to celebrate the outstanding achievements and significant contributions of women in shaping the Ontario we live in today. Let’s continue working together to pave the way for more women and girls to achieve the success they deserve – and make history in Ontario.”