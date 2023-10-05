Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier-designate of Manitoba Wab Kinew

October 4, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier-designate of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, to congratulate him on his election as the next premier and first First Nations premier of Manitoba, and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Premier-designate spoke about the importance of working together on making life more affordable, improving health care and housing, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. The two leaders also discussed downtown revitalization in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister and the Premier-designate committed to staying in touch on these and other shared priorities and looked forward to having a constructive relationship going forward.