Statement by the Prime Minister on International Women’s Day

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Women’s Day:

“Women in Canada have made transformative progress in shaping our country for the better. Today, we celebrate their remarkable achievements, we honour their legacy of breaking norms and ceilings and lifting up others, and we reaffirm that there’s more work to be done.

“More gender equality means stronger, fairer economies. When women and girls are meaningfully supported, valued, and empowered, we break barriers, spur progress, and shape a better future for generations to come. That means giving women more choices in the workforce, closing the gender wage gap, and reaffirming our collective commitment to women’s leadership – from public offices to corporate boardrooms to university and college campuses.

“Since 2015, we have made important and meaningful progress. With our first-of-its-kind, universal $10-a-day child care program, families – especially moms – are getting the support they need to join the workforce or continue their career while raising their kids. Earlier this week, we reached extension agreements with 11 out of 13 provinces and territories so more families can get affordable child care.

“We also introduced Canada’s first Women Entrepreneurship Strategy – backed by a nearly $7 billion investment – to help women entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and soar in their businesses. With the Women’s Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund, we are making sure more women are at the leadership table.

“Beyond our borders, our Feminist International Assistance Policy has ensured Canada remains a global leader in gender equality. Every year, we are investing an average of $1.4 billion to advance our 10-Year Commitment to Global Health and Rights, with $700 million dedicated specifically to supporting comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls. We’re sharing the message loud and clear – through action and engagement – that sexual and reproductive care is health care.

“Guided by the Federal Pathway and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan, we also continue our efforts to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This includes projects like the Red Dress Alert pilot in Manitoba, which can inform the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender-diverse person goes missing, so they can be brought home safely. And in partnership with provinces and territories, we are advancing the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence to deliver critical support to victims, survivors, and their families – because everyone has the right to live free from violence.

“Finally, our government is proudly, firmly pro-choice. That doesn’t just mean supporting the right to choose, it also means increasing the choices available for women. With our pharmacare agreements, we are making contraception medications and devices free – from birth control pills, to IUDs, to the morning after pill – so women are free to choose if, when, and how they plan their family. With this coverage, nine million women will have more choices and, importantly, more affordable choices – so their right to reproductive freedom isn’t restricted by cost.

“On this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the incredible contributions of women and girls to our communities, our country, and our world. We all have a role to play – as partners and allies – in achieving gender equality and building a better future. Because when women and girls succeed, we all do.”