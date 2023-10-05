HOUSTON, Clifford

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Husband to Joan for almost 60 years. Father to Tara (Mark) and Darren (Lisa). Predeceased by his son Andrew and daughter Shannon. Grandfather to Katrina, Kymberlee, Lindsey, Megan and Andrew. Great grandfather of Kalving, Makenna, Grayson and Carter. Brother to Margaret (Bob), the late James, late Raymond (late Patsy) and the late Stanley (Donna). Clifford will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

He loved fishing and working in his garden in the summer. We will miss his fish fries. Clifford always made sure everyone was always taken care of whether you were family or a neighbour.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A come and go will be held at the Hawk Junction Community Hall on Saturday October 14, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Many thanks to Dr. Oberai and to the nurses for their compassion and care.

