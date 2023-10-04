Wednesday Morning News – October 4th

Oct 4, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low 11.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There have been five new fires since the last report on September 28.
- There are currently 26 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires 2 are under control and 24 are being observed.
- The fire hazard for the Northeast Region is varies between moderate to high with pockets of low along the north shore of Lake Superior and the southwest portion of Kesagami Provincial Park.
News Tidbits:
- A New Zealand man (sometimes costumed as Superman) is running across the country while pushing a stroller full of camping gear, clothing, and food supplies that he has nicknamed ‘Shania’. Jon Nabbs left St. John’s, Nfld. in May with the goal of raising $60,000 for both Childhood Cancer Canada and the Child Cancer Foundation (New Zealand). He is currently in Sault Ste. Marie, and will tackle Lake Superior’s North Shore next.
