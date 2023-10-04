September News – St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School

Staff and students at St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School have had a great start to the new school year!

Together, with our parish, we welcomed Father Joe to Wawa! He joined us for a Meet and Greet and then returned the following week for our annual, “Blessing of the Backpacks” celebration. Father Joe traveled to Sault Ste. Marie on the last PA Day to join all the employees of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board for Faith Day.

Our school community continues to make us proud with their generosity and dedication to carrying on Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Together, we raised $4371 for cancer research- surpassing our goal of $4010! Each class participated at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre’s newly resurfaced track to run and walk laps with their friends and classmates. Way to go!

On September 25th, St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School celebrated La journée des Franco-ontariens et Franco-ontariennes by kicking off our school house league teams and playing cooperative games in the sunshine! Later that week, our soccer team joined schools from Wawa and the surrounding communities for a day-tournament. We thank all of the coaches, players, organizers and referees for their dedication to getting school athletics back in full force!

In honour of National Truth and Reconciliation week, our classes learned about Phyllis Webstad’s story about the origin of Orange Shirt Day, learned traditional beading from special guest Robin Marshall Davidson, discussed how each student matters, and students shared their own feelings about the importance of feeling safe and valued. A group of students also began their multi-language journey by enrolling in the Native as a Second Language class we have to offer! The Grade 1/2 class went on a field trip to Michipicoten First Nation’s Whitesands Beach. Their cultural experience included painting on the shores of Lake Superior as a culminating activity for their Group of Seven landscape unit, exploring traditional lands and learning to clean fish from an MFN Elder. Stay tuned for more updates on the great things happening at St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School.