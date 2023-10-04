MacLELLAN, Dougald Hughie

Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at the age of 66 years. Dougald passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Beloved husband of Ann for 43 years. Cherished father of Douglas, Amy Restoule (Wayne) and Melany (Nick Clarke). Proud grandpa of Abigail, Noah, and Sawyer. Loving son of Johnena (nee MacDonnell) and the late John Alex MacLellan. Dear brother of Andrea Cameron (Hugh Allen), Anne MacLean (Brian), John MacLellan (Hazel), Mary Jessie Gillis (Neil), Rannie MacLellan (Sue), Frances Drodge (David) and predeceased by his infant brother Joseph. Dougald will be remembered by his nieces, nephews and his sister-in-law Irene.

Dougald will be remembered as a hard and dedicated worker for Alamos Gold Mine. He was a dedicated fan of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish, South West Margaree, Nova Scotia on Monday October 9, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and then a memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the MacDougall Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following the interment at the South West Hall, South West Margaree. Memorial donations made to Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, ON 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca