The Algoma Highlands Conservancy receives federal funds for land purchase

The Algoma Highlands Conservancy (AHC) is pleased to announce that it has received $130,000 in funding through the Government of Canada’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund, towards its recent acquisition of the Ebare Tract. The acquisition adds 134 ha (332 acres) to the conservancy’s 1180-ha holdings located 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie encompasses King Mountain and the iconic Robertson Cliffs.

The Ebare Tract provides additional habitat for the 17 federally or provincially designated species at risk that are found on AHC lands, including Canada Warbler, Eastern Wood Peewee, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Peregrine Falcon, Bald Eagle, and West Virginia White Butterfly and Monarch Butterfly. Addition of the Ebare Tract brings most of the King Mountain formation under AHC protection and creates an uninterrupted swath of yellow birch-hard maple slope forests with associated wetlands and cliffs that provides important habitat for a broad diversity of lifeforms.

The property was purchased in May this year. The AHC continues its appeal to conservation-minded citizens and corporations to help reach its fundraising goal of $320,000.

This project was made possible by private donations and the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program.