Edith Dumont to be Installed as Ontario’s 30th Lieutenant Governor

The installation ceremony of Madame Edith Dumont as Ontario’s 30th Lieutenant Governor will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in the Queen’s Park Legislative Chamber.

Further and more detailed information about the installation will be released at a later date.

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell continues in office as Lieutenant Governor until the installation of Madame Dumont.