Love for Terry Fox Lives on at Sir James Dunn Public School

Sir James Dunn Public School has done it again! They have blown their fundraising goal out of the water. On September 22, 2023, the whole school participated in the Terry Fox School Run for the second year in a row. Our goal was to beat last year’s fundraising of $3265 and raise $3400 towards cancer research. The students went out in droves and gathered donations from around extended family, our school community, and the Wawa community. They are proud to be able to help the Terry Fox Foundation by collecting $6895 in donations and t-shirt sales. A big “hip hip hooray” to several students who were able to do 10 laps around our school or more. These included students in kindergarten and all the way up to grade 8!

Thank you, also, to everyone who lent a hand in making this day memorable. It was all hands-on deck, from the Spirit Club along with Ms. Barton and Mrs. Watson for creating and putting posters around the school and organizing games for the younger students to play, to Mrs. Senecal organizing the shirt sales and counting all the donations, to Mr. Poldmaa orchestrating the order of events and a speech to inspire everyone to participate, to Mr. Farand for starting the run off with a great warm up. They held the Terry Fox flag high, with the help of two cancer survivors who joined us, on our first lap around the school property. Then we were off and running. Special thanks go out to two generous donors, Wilderness Helicopters and ETFO Michipicoten Unit.

Love for Terry and his courage, determination, and dream, to see an end to cancer, lives on at Sir James Dunn Public School. We could not find a better example of a person with amazing character than in Terry Fox. He was and always will be a true Canadian legend and hero.

SJD Is The Place To Be!