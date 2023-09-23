BRANT, Raymonde Hélène Blais

(October 7, 1932 – September 21, 2023) – Raymonde Hélène Blais was born and raised in Hearst, Ontario.

Our mother met Dad in Wawa where they spent their life until 2009 when they moved to Sault Ste. Marie. She is predeceased by her husband, Mike, in May 2013. She leaves behind her four loving daughters, Martha Brant (Perry), Paulette O’Brien (Tim), Lucille Leclerc (Gerard) and Yvonne Smith (Stuart); grandchildren Clint (Kelly) Lahey and Coralee (Mike) Yorke; Allan (Audrey) Watson, Shannon and Hélène (Kaden) O’Brien; Michelle (Daryl) Haugan and Saleah (Ryley) Bryanton. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren Hannah, Lyla, Colton, Liam, Marshall, Emberton, Isla, and Lochlan. A few months ago, she also welcomed her first great-great-granddaughter, Waylon Ivy. Predeceased by four sisters and survived by one brother and his wife, Aurélien (Cécile) Blais. Raymonde also has four surviving sisters-in-law, Alice, Dorothy, Rita, and Sharon. She is also remembered fondly by numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Mom spent many years at Ecole St. Joseph/ St. Joseph elementary schools where she enjoyed being a supply teacher and librarian. Our mother had a deep faith in God and developed a lifelong passion for prayer. This devotion led to some lifelong friendships with a bond that continued until her final days. It was a great joy for her when she was mandated to the Diocesan Order of Women. Special thank you to Helen Lamon and Geri Plecash for praying with Mom at her bedside in her final days.

A heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to Mom’s care and comfort and supported the family during this journey. The family is deeply appreciative to James, Laurie and the entire staff at Pathways Retirement Residence for the wonderful and loving tender care of our mother. She truly enjoyed talking with many of the employees and sharing laughs. The bond they had with our mom made her feel loved.

We would also like to thank her family doctor, Dr. Gayle Yee and Dr. Karen Booth. She also received support from the Paramed team, Lorraine and Erica. Michelle at CBI was truly wonderful with our mother.

Mom passed away peacefully at ARCH with family by her side. The family is truly appreciative of their support during her brief stay.

In respecting Mom’s wishes there will be no funeral service. A burial service will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery in Wawa along with a celebration of life with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, ARCH or the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation are appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie. Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com obituaries section to leave a message of condolence as a keepsake for the family.