Sep 20, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 active fires (33 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region; except for Massey and surrounding areas, as well as a small portion of the region located east of Montreal River Harbour which are both showing a high hazard this afternoon.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – September 20 - September 20, 2023
- Rock Island House Concert – Simon Kempston - September 19, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – September 19 - September 19, 2023