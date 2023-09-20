Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – September 20

Sep 20, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Northeast Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 33 active fires (33 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region; except for Massey and surrounding areas, as well as a small portion of the region located east of Montreal River Harbour which are both showing a high hazard this afternoon.
