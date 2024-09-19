Ladies Night Golf – September 18

We had 72 golfers. A beautiful day on the course.

Ladies Night is on next week is on. Please remember call ins begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Tee Times start at 1:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm due to the lack of daylight. Triple bogie rule is in effect. Please do not take extra practice shots during league night – be courteous to the groups behind you and keep the flow going. Thank you.

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Nancy Morin – 37

2nd: Toni Rutland, Lise Noel, Spare – 37

3rd: Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 38

2nd Flight:

1st: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 42

2nd: Hayley Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Melaine Charbonneau – 43

3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 44

3rd Flight:

1st: Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle, Cathy Duchesne – 45

2nd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell – 46

3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 47

4th Flight:

1st: Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Paula Provost – 47

2nd: Chelsey Bolton, Kassandra Black, Kylie Millette – 48

3rd: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Tania Case – 48

5th Flight:

1st: Lisa Tait, Michelle Krell, Grace Dereski – 50

2nd: Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Spare – 50

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Jody McRae (Birdie)

Hole #2 – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box: Ashley Omolida

Hole #2 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Ashley Omolida

Hole #3 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Paula Provost

Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 yrs & over): Toni Rutland

Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Toni Rutland

Hole #5 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #6 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #7 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Toni Rutland

Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #9 – Forest & Land Control $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Toni Rutland

Hole #9 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Cassee Provost

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chrystal Morden

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Michelle Krell

30 Foot Putt – $50.00: Sue Lord, Guylaine Domich, Ashley Omolida – No winner. Next week’s Putt $100.00.

Hole in One – $2,830.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,880.00.