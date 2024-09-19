Ladies Night Golf – September 18

We had 72 golfers. A beautiful day on the course.
Ladies Night is on next week is on. Please remember call ins begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Tee Times start at 1:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm due to the lack of daylight. Triple bogie rule is in effect. Please do not take extra practice shots during league night – be courteous to the groups behind you and keep the flow going. Thank you.
1st Flight:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Nancy Morin – 37
2nd: Toni Rutland, Lise Noel, Spare – 37
3rd: Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 38
2nd Flight:
1st: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 42
2nd: Hayley Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Melaine Charbonneau – 43
3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 44
3rd Flight:
1st: Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle, Cathy Duchesne – 45
2nd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell – 46
3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 47
4th Flight:
1st: Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Paula Provost – 47
2nd: Chelsey Bolton, Kassandra Black, Kylie Millette – 48
3rd: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Tania Case – 48
5th Flight:
1st: Lisa Tait, Michelle Krell, Grace Dereski – 50
2nd: Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Spare – 50
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Jody McRae (Birdie)
Hole #2 – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box: Ashley Omolida
Hole #2 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Ashley Omolida
Hole #3 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Paula Provost
Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 yrs & over): Toni Rutland
Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Toni Rutland
Hole #5 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #6 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #7 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Toni Rutland
Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under): Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #9 – Forest & Land Control $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Toni Rutland
Hole #9 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Cassee Provost
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chrystal Morden
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Michelle Krell
30 Foot Putt – $50.00: Sue Lord, Guylaine Domich, Ashley Omolida – No winner. Next week’s Putt $100.00.
Hole in One – $2,830.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,880.00.
- Ladies Night Golf – September 18 - September 19, 2024
- CMA apologizes to Indigenous Peoples for harms caused by medical profession - September 19, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – September 19 - September 19, 2024