Another Piece of Wawa’s History – Curtain Closes on Roxy Bowling

Demolition began early this morning on the Roxy Bowling Centre, formerly the Roxy Theatre. Nestor Erchook built the 402 seat theatre complete with ‘comfortable’ theatre chairs, lobby, and paybooth. Reports in the Sault Star recount numerous social events in addition to movies held there.

Prior to the Roxy Theatre being built, Wawa residents were able to see movies at the Lake Superior Theatres at the Wawa Lions Hall by Eddie Graham.

In the mid 80’s the theatre transitioned into bowling alley, until a fire in November last year closed it. Luc Berthiaume observed, “From what i got to see of the inside of the dome the intense heat and fire had damaged everything beyond repair, all the walls were black.”