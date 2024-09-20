Friday Morning News – September 20

Weather:
- Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 25 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 are not under control, 7 are being held, 7 are under control and 10 are being observed. The fire hazard is high across much of the Northeast Region with some areas seeing a moderate fire hazard. There is an extreme fire hazard for areas around Greater Sudbury, Espanola and north of Kapuskasing. Areas in the Far North are seeing low to moderate fire hazards.
News Tidbits:
- On September 10th, a spill of over 600 litres of GlySil Concentrate on Eagle Lake Road happened. Temagami First Nation (TFN) and the Teme-Augama Anishnabai (TAA) has opposed the spraying of chemicals for 33 years – and now this spill has led to the banning the aerial spraying of herbicides within their homeland territory. There are a number of groups opposing the spraying of herbicides thoughout Canada.
- Sault Police are requesting help to find a Korah Township Police Badge. Do you have a family member who was a member of Korah Township Police? Do you collect policing memorabilia? Did your family live in Korah Township in the 1960s or before? If you answered yes to any of those questions, please go through your items to see if you have a Korah Township Police badge. If you have a badge and are willing to donate it to the Sault Police, please contact Lincoln Louttit, Manager – Corporate Communications, via email, [email protected] or by calling 705-949-6300.
- The Ontario government is providing nearly $1.7 million to help create 30 affordable units in Marathon, and more than $1.1 million in additional funding to help create six supportive housing beds and a warming centre in Fort Frances. The property at 1 McLeod Drive in Marathon was donated by CGV Builders to the housing provider, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS). The three-storey apartment complex features 30 affordable two-bedroom units with a scenic view of Lake Superior. The vision for the project was to alleviate homelessness and overcrowding in the community. The complex upholds high environmental sustainability benchmarks. Priority access will be given to Indigenous community members facing homelessness or living in overcrowded conditions.
