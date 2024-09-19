OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision on Hwy 11/17

On September 18th, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay, Shabaqua, Armstrong & Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with the Municipality of Shuniah Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) & two passenger vehicles, along Highway 11-17 between West Loon Road & East Loon Road, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

As a result of the collision, a 67-year-old male has been pronounced deceased & two others were sent to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team & OPP Collision Re-Constructionists, along with the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

As of September 19th, 2024 at 1:40 a.m., Highway 11-17 was clear & reopen.