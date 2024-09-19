Thursday Morning News – September 19

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 21 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 8 are not under control, 2 are being held, 3 are under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is high across much of the Northeast Region with some areas seeing a moderate fire hazard. There are areas of extreme fire hazard east of Greater Sudbury and around Kapuskasing. Areas east of James Bay are seeing a moderate to low fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- It is rather dismal reading. Algoma Public Health released its Community Health Profile (CHP) yesterday, and the Algoma District is not a healthy place to live. There are many factors, but many can be mitigated by pursuing a healthier lifestyle, better eating, ceasing smoking/drinking
- Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign is returning on Sept. 30 in support of Indigenous organizations, supporting two new additional Indigenous organizations – the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, and Ulnooweg Education Fund. The Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign was first developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $3.6 million for Indigenous organizations.
