In Memory – Gregory Clifton Scott

The hardest thing we’ve ever done was say goodbye to you thirty years ago, September 15th, 1994, the first day of hunting season.
Traditions are the stories that families write together
The stories of our lives are written in the day to day things we’ve shared
Our lives were forever changed by your love & you being unapologetically you
Love Judy – Toby Jackson – Tyler Lucas
I always enjoyed my time with Clifford on the fire department. He was definitely a “straight shooter!”