East Algoma OPP – Manitoulin OPP & Anishinabek PS assist with arrest

On September 18, 2024, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a weapons call involving an eastbound white SUV that had fired gunshots at another unknown vehicle on Highway 17 west of the Town of Iron Bridge.

The shooting incident had occurred 45 minutes prior to 3:15 p.m., resulting in the white SUV fleeing the scene and travelling eastbound on Highway 17. Later, the Manitoulin OPP observed the suspect SUV travelling eastbound on Highway 17 near the Town of Massey. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Manitoulin OPP initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 near Mary Street in the Town of Webbwood. OPP and APS conducted a High Risk take down and arrested the SUV driver and passenger.

Both individuals, and the vehicle were searched with police seizing Canadian currency in the amount of $272 from the driver, $3000 from the passenger and $100,000 in the vehicle, three cell phones, a small amount of cannabis marihuana, drug paraphernalia as well as the SUV.

As a result, the driver, Hamza Suleiman JAMA, 27 years-of-age from Brampton was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order-other that to attend court

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Espanola on September 19, 2024, and was remanded into custody.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saultcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000