Local Archer on Target for the World Field Championship

Local archer Anya Pinel, a 15-year-old from Dubreuilville, has qualified to join Team Canada in the U21 class at the upcoming World Field Archery Championship in Lac LaBiche, Alberta from September 16 to 22, 2024.

Anya began her journey in archery about eight years ago, initially for fun with friends, under the mentorship of Coach Gord Bonitzke and her father, Steeve. Anya has been a member of the Club Tir à l’Arc Dubreuilville since it opened. After discovering her true passion for the sport, she wanted to start competing at a higher level. With her motivation to make her debut on the National team, Anya partnered with her Team Canada coach, Sean McKenty, to enhance her performance and improve her scores.

As a dedicated compound archer, Anya trains rigorously, sets ambitious goals, and consistently strives to achieve them. Following her participation in several competitions this season, she has gathered numerous awards, medals, and established several records, including:

2024 U18 Archery Canada Target Champion with a tie-breaker arrow, 2024 Archery Canada Fred Usher Cup Team Champion & 2024 U21 Archery Canada Bronze Medalist for Field at Nationals

2024 U18 Archery Canada East Cup Champion

2024 OFSAA / GLIAT High School Champion

2024 U21 North American IFAA Field Archery Champion, she set three new records

2024 U18 Pan American Youth and Master Championship in El Salvador with Team Canada, finishing in 5th place individually and earning a bronze medal in the Mixed team category, along with setting two new PANAM Canadian records

2024 U21 Ontario Archery Field Champion, establishing both new Provincial and National records

2024 U18 Ontario Archery Target Champion\2024 U18 Double Ontario Archery Winter Games Champion and bronze team medalist

2023 U18 Ontario Archery Grand Champion, with her name engraved on the trophy for winning five gold medals across all disciplines (IFAA, 10 Rings, 3D, Field, and Target) in the 2023 season of Ontario Championships.

We invite friends, family, and the community to support Anya and cheer as she starts competing next Monday Sept 16 in lac LaBiche, Alberta.