South Porcupine OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision on Hwy 101

On September 18, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the South Porcupine OPP responded to a collision on Highway 101, Keith Township, east of Foleyet, involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle.

One person, 38 years-old, of Chapleau was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team.

The highway remains closed. There is a detour in place for passenger vehicles on through Nova Road.