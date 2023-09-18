East Algoma OPP – 16 year old charged with mischief

On September 15, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous calls in relation to vandalism at a vacant building on Spine Road in Elliot Lake.

Police had previously responded to numerous trespassing and mischief related calls at this place. The building is vacant and has remained off limits to the public for numerous years. The complainant reported a youth breaking windows and attempting to gain entry inside. Police attended and arrested the youth on his electric scooter attempting to flee the scene.

A 16-year-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with Mischief under $5000.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 16, 2023.