OPP investigate collision that Claims two lives – Finmark Road, Shabaqua Township

Highway 11-17 near Finmark Road within the Township of Shabaqua has one lane open and traffic is being controlled to allow both eastbound and westbound traffic through periodically.

On September 17th, 2023, around 3:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) on Highway 11-17 near Finmark Road, within the Township of Shabaqua.

Two individuals have been pronounced deceased and two individuals have been sent to hospital with injuries.

The highway remains closed and the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

On September 17th, 2023, around 3:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) on Highway 11-17 near Finmark Road, within the Township of Shabaqua.

Two individuals have been pronounced deceased and two individuals have been sent to hospital with injuries.

The highway remains closed and the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.