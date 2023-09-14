Rise in Emergency-Grandparent Scam – $9.2 million in Victim Losses this year

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) are collaborating to share their knowledge about the alarming rise in Emergency-Grandparent scams which impact some of the most vulnerable members of society. The 20-minute audio presentation (https://www.oacp.ca/en/Images/Note.mp3) features crime prevention experts talking about this type of fraud and sharing tips on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from this scam.

From January 1 to June 30, 2023, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has received reports totalling a staggering $9.2 million in victim losses associated to the Emergency-Grandparent scams. With just over four months remaining in 2023, it is anticipated that the losses will greatly exceed the 2022 reported losses, which totalled $9.4 million.

It is estimated that only 5-10% of victims report scams and frauds to the CAFC or law enforcement. According to the CAFC, seniors lose on average 33% more than other demographics.

Emergency-Grandparent scams occur when a senior receives a phone call from someone who impersonates their grandchild in order to gain credibility with the victim. The caller will claim to be in trouble and will request money right away from the victim. Often, they will say they were in a car collision with a rental car or they are under arrest and in jail in another city or country.

The “grandchild” will tell the victim they do not want their parents to know and ask the victim to keep it a secret. To make the story seem more credible, the caller might also put another person on the phone to act like a police officer, bail bondsman or lawyer. The victim, wanting to help, will withdraw funds from their bank account and wire money to the “grandchild.”

The money is often sent through a money transfer service where the scammer can then pick it up at any location across the world. The scammer might also arrange for a courier to come to the victim’s home to collect the money.