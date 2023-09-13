Driver Charged after a collision on Highway 144

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a two-vehicle collision.

On September 6, 2023, shortly before 9:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

None of the occupants had been injured and it was determined that one of the driver’s had consumed an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Alberto-Ettore GUERRA, 56 years-of-age, from Chelmsford, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 18, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.