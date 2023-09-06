Robinson Huron First Nations to host ceremony honouring 173rd Anniversary of 1850 Treaty signing

The Robinson Huron First Nations will hold a ceremony and media event on September 9 – the final day of 2023 Robinson Huron Treaty Gathering – to commemorate the signing of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850.

Representatives of the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund will speak about the importance of the Treaty, the Restoule case and the proposed settlement. The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations of Canada and Hon. Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs of Ontario, will also be on hand to speak.

The 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations and the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced a proposed settlement for past compensation in June 2023 and expect the final Settlement Agreement to be signed later this fall, once all approvals are concluded.

Where: GFL Memorial Gardens

269 Queen St E

Sault Ste Marie, ON P6A 1Y9

To watch virtually, please follow the Robinson Huron Youtube page.

When: September 9, 2023

9:30 AM EST for Ceremony