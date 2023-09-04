Doug Ford Makes Changes to his Cabinet

Today, Premier Doug Ford announced changes to his Cabinet with a renewed team that will deliver on the government’s promise to build Ontario.

“As our province’s population and economy grow, it’s never been more important for us to build Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we continue to attract billions of dollars in new investments to create better jobs with bigger paycheques, we have the right team in place to get it done. We’ll never stop working on behalf of the people of Ontario to build the homes, highways and public transit our growing communities need.”

Changes to the Executive Council include the following:

Paul Calandra becomes Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing;

Prabmeet Sarkaria becomes Minister of Transportation;

Caroline Mulroney becomes President of the Treasury Board;

Stan Cho becomes Minister of Long-Term Care;

Rob Flack becomes Associate Minister of Housing with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes reporting to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing;

Todd McCarthy becomes Associate Minister of Transportation reporting to the Minister of Transportation; and

Nina Tangri becomes Associate Minister of Small Business reporting to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Andrea Khanjin will have an expanded role and will assume additional responsibilities as Deputy Government House Leader reporting to Paul Calandra, who will remain Government House Leader. Caroline Mulroney will remain Minister of Francophone Affairs. All other ministers maintain their existing portfolios.