WEATHERBEE, Debbie

Debbie Weatherbee passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Sault Area Hospital at the age of 67. Survived by her dear husband, Ray. Cherished mother of Shona Proulx, Ryan Proulx (Krista-Lee) as well as stepmother of Nicole Pulkkinen and Kevin Weatherbee (Heather). Adored grandmother of Keisha Doung (Anthony), Britney Proulx, Alyssa McCauley-Proulx, Nicholas Proulx, Mariah Proulx, Rylee Proulx, Riddley Proulx, Kyrah Pulkkinen, Devon Weatherbee, Megan Weatherbee, Adam Weatherbee and Sage Weatherbee. Special great-grandmother of Jakob, Kia and Tallen.

Debbie was born on May 27, 1956, to Lloyd Dolan and Ida Dérasp who predeceased her. Daughter-in-law of Jenny Weatherbee. Loving sister of Steve Dolan, Louise Bios (Bob), Mable Michno, late Brenda Tauvette, Darlene Dolan (Gary), and sister-in-law of Jean Hogean (Charles), Lisa Robert (Leo), and the late Michael.

Debbie will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, especially Penny and Mary-Ann.

She will be missed by all of her friends at the Garden River Bingo Hall.

Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff that took care of Debbie over the years.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at O’Sullivan Funeral Home from 2pm – 4pm. A private graveside will take place in Wawa at a later date. Memorial donations made in Debbie’s name to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or share photos with the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

We said hi in 1973, I do in 2003 and goodbye in 2023