Men’s Night Golf – August 24th

129 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Shane Bukowski, Anders Dereski, Spare – 30

2nd: Paul Asselin, Jarett Asselin, Brad Case – 31

3rd: John Simon, Shane Bukowski, Paul Bernath – 31

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos, Chris Simon, Devon Spooner – 32

2nd: Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Kevin Auger – 32

3rd: Ron Hale, Ray McGregor, Marc Beland – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Rolly Lachappelle, Mojo, Spare – 34

2nd: Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Adam Martelli – 34

3rd : Butch Terris, Paul Vachon, Peter Russ – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Bart Wood – 34

2nd: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 35

3rd: Zack White, Kyle Wood, Michel Lemoyne – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Caleb Boylan, Damon Boylan, Ethan Jones – 36

2nd: Marc Desjardine, Ray Chevrier, Scott Carruthers – 36

3rd: Blair Mills, Kevin Wilush, Vince Hunt – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 36

2nd: Andre Champagne, Jules Anglehart, Dave Lytwenko – 37

3rd: Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Vic Sillanpaa – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Kevin Sabourin – 38

2nd: Luc Belanger, Eric Comtois, Jim Olynik – 38

3rd: Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, Aaron Nelson – 39

8th FIGHT:

1st: John Scott, Garth Wheatley, Al Hardy – 40

2nd: Joe Provost, Gary Mercier, Spare – 40

9th FLIGHT:

1st : Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Matt Kloosterhuis– 41

2nd : Roger Lefebvre, Eric Paquette, Spare – 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Ethan Jones

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Brandon Case

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jeremi Lord

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Devon Spooner

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Cooper Moore

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Paul Asselin

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: James Morden

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mojo

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Shane Bukowski

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Paul Bernath

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Mike Hogan

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50 : Colton Quigley(drawn by Caleb, Max & Damon)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $4188.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4252.50 ($4188.00 + $64.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $860.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $924.50 ($860.00 + $64.50) – 3 putters for next week –Dylan Buckell, Ray McGreggor, Gary Mercier – Putt off will happen August 31st

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY. Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!