Tuesday Morning News – August 29

Aug 29, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 15. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 35 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 5 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region today. From Timiskaming Shores north to Moosonee the hazard is high. Along Lake Huron and south of Sudbury the hazard is moderate, a low hazard exists in the Far North.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Jerry Pilon from Manitouwadge. He was the lucky winner of the August “Dog Days of Summer” Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize draw, winning $836,000.
- The Legion will be presenting ‘The Country Legends Tribute Show’ on Friday, September 8th at 7:30. If you like, Charley Pride, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash – Gordon Cormier does a great show!
