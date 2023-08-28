Monday Morning News – August 28

Aug 28, 2023 at 07:58

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 10.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 5 are under control and 29 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region today. Along the Great Lakes, the hazard is low. South of Temiskaming Shores the hazard is low to moderate. From Timmins to the Far North, the hazard is moderate to high.

News Tidbits: