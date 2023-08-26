Saturday Morning News – August 26

Aug 26, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Clearing. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 35 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 29 are being observed. There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
The wildland fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region with a moderate hazard in the areas of Parry Sound up to Cochrane.
News Tidbits:
- The Coast Guard, in coordination with the responsible party, currently estimates approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the motor vessel Manitowoc into Lake Michigan on Aug. 2, 2023.
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will hold a strike vote on October 18 & 19th, they say they have been bargaining for more than a year
