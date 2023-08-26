Saturday Morning News – August 26

Weather:

Today – Clearing. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 35 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 29 are being observed. There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

The wildland fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region with a moderate hazard in the areas of Parry Sound up to Cochrane.

News Tidbits: