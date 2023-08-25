Friday Morning News – August 25

Aug 25, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning late this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 35 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 4 are under control and 29 are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast Region with a small spot with a high hazard around Fort Albany.
News Tidbits:
- The Fall Fair is not far away, and the pages have been published for the coloring contest!
- Wawa Minor Hockey Registration has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th
