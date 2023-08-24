Highway 17 (White River to Marathon) – CLOSED

Highway 17 is currently closed between Highway 626 and Highway 631 due to a two-motor vehicle collision.

On August 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Marathon Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Marathon involving two passenger vehicles.

The occupants of the motor vehicles were transported to local area hospital by EMS. Injuries are unknown at this time, and it remains an ongoing investigation.

Highway 17 is currently closed between Highway 626 and Highway 631 while OPP Technical Collisions investigators complete their investigation.

ON511 is reporting that Hwy 17 is closed from Peninsula Rd to White River Hwy 631 Jct due to a collision. Expect delays. Traffic control is in place. Please avoid the area.