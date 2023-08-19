LSPP – Nature Detectives, Wild Weather, Feathered Friends, Hike and Batty for Bats

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE DETECTIVES – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they’re out there! Drop by and meet Lauren to explore, observe, and discover the variety of signs wildlife leave behind.

Drop-in: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: WILD WEATHER – Lake Superior is a powerful force that creates some wild and wacky weather! Join Eunsae to discover how the Big Lake impacts the weather systems in Lake Superior Provincial Park and explore our unique coastal climate.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse

EXPLORATION STATION: FEATHERED FRIENDS – How many birds have you seen or heard in the park? Ontario’s birds come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and colours. Drop by with Lauren to try some out some fun activities and head out in search of some of our feathered friends.

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Nokomis Trail

GUIDED HIKE: LAKE SUPERIOR’S ANCIENT RAINFOREST – Join Anna and Celeste on a hike through lush coastal boreal rainforest and across an ancient beach terrace. Along the way, you’ll discover the survival secrets of Lake Superior’s resilient old growth trees and the plants that support them. Parking for the Nokomis Trail is located at Old Woman Bay. This moderate hike will begin at the picnic table at the entrance of the parking area and cover a short portion of the trail. Participants are welcome to return to Old Woman Bay at the end of the program or continue hiking the rest of the Nokomis Trail. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay