NDP: Liberals need to stand up for public transit and the Northern Ontario working people who can build it

On Wednesday, NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) is calling on the Liberal government to ensure the proposal for Alstom workers to build subway cars for the Toronto Transit Commission goes ahead by providing the necessary funding. The NDP is demanding that the Liberals prioritize improving Toronto’s subway system, and focus on creating good, unionized jobs in Northern Ontario.

“The rejection of the Alstom proposal is a huge loss for Northern Ontario workers,” said Angus. “Toronto’s subway system needs the new cars, Northern Ontario needs the jobs, and the Liberals are standing idly by and doing nothing. We need a government that will fight for workers.”

The cancellation comes after the provincial and federal governments would not grant the funding for the 480 cars requested by the Toronto Transit Commission – leaving jobs at the Alstom plant in jeopardy. Despite Liberals and Conservatives claiming to be a friend of Northern workers, they have stayed silent on their support for this contract to go ahead.

“This should be a no-brainer. The Liberals must be a strong partner for public transit and Canadian workers who can build subway cars,” said Angus. “This project was rejected because the Liberals wouldn’t pay. How can they say they’re a leader for public transit, Northern workers, and solving the climate crisis if they won’t invest in easy solutions?”