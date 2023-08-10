Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – August 9th

102 Players

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Spare – 34
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36
3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 39

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Val Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 42
2nd: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 42
3rd: Kayla Lamon, Alexis Alexopoulos, Spare – 42

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Isabel Chicoine, Caroline Desgagne, Spare – 43
2nd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare – 43
3rd: Carole Moisan, Kendra Roy, Lorna Chuipka – 43

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 44
2nd: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Laura Mersereau – 44
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 44

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Kim Melbourne, Tricia Provost, Sam Royka – 45
2nd: Wendy Bonitzke, June Hardy, Spare – 45
3rd: Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Spare – 45

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Laura Mathias – 46
2nd: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Pinky Spare – 46
3rd: Jen McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller – 47

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Stephanie McGreggor, Ann Fenlon, Sandy Lowe – 48
2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 50

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Marcie DLF
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Suzanne Lacasse
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Bernath
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Katherine Turmelle
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Luan Buckell
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Linda Sillanpaa
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Genevive Vereault
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Mary Lynn McKenna
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos

DRAWS:
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Beth Vachon
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Lorna Chuipka

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1666.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1615.00!! -$1615.00 + $51.00)

15 Foot Putt – $192.00 Total – No winner (Next will be $243.00 – $192.00 + $51.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 9th – Jessica Trovarello, Lindsey Kobzick, Chrissy McRae – (drawn by Danielle)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*