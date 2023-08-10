Ladies Night Golf – August 9th

102 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Spare – 34
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36
3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 39
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Val Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 42
2nd: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 42
3rd: Kayla Lamon, Alexis Alexopoulos, Spare – 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Isabel Chicoine, Caroline Desgagne, Spare – 43
2nd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare – 43
3rd: Carole Moisan, Kendra Roy, Lorna Chuipka – 43
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 44
2nd: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Laura Mersereau – 44
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 44
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Kim Melbourne, Tricia Provost, Sam Royka – 45
2nd: Wendy Bonitzke, June Hardy, Spare – 45
3rd: Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Spare – 45
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Laura Mathias – 46
2nd: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Pinky Spare – 46
3rd: Jen McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller – 47
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Stephanie McGreggor, Ann Fenlon, Sandy Lowe – 48
2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 50
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Marcie DLF
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Suzanne Lacasse
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Bernath
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Katherine Turmelle
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Luan Buckell
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Linda Sillanpaa
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Genevive Vereault
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Mary Lynn McKenna
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos
DRAWS:
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Beth Vachon
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Lorna Chuipka
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1666.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1615.00!! -$1615.00 + $51.00)
15 Foot Putt – $192.00 Total – No winner (Next will be $243.00 – $192.00 + $51.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 9th – Jessica Trovarello, Lindsey Kobzick, Chrissy McRae – (drawn by Danielle)
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
