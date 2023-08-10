Ladies Night Golf – August 9th

102 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Spare – 34

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36

3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Val Levesque, Chantal Gagne, Spare – 42

2nd: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 42

3rd: Kayla Lamon, Alexis Alexopoulos, Spare – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Isabel Chicoine, Caroline Desgagne, Spare – 43

2nd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare – 43

3rd: Carole Moisan, Kendra Roy, Lorna Chuipka – 43

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 44

2nd: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Laura Mersereau – 44

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 44

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Kim Melbourne, Tricia Provost, Sam Royka – 45

2nd: Wendy Bonitzke, June Hardy, Spare – 45

3rd: Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Spare – 45

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Laura Mathias – 46

2nd: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Pinky Spare – 46

3rd: Jen McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller – 47

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Stephanie McGreggor, Ann Fenlon, Sandy Lowe – 48

2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 50

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Marcie DLF

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Suzanne Lacasse

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Bernath

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Katherine Turmelle

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Luan Buckell

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Linda Sillanpaa

R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Genevive Vereault

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse

Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Mary Lynn McKenna

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Meghan Korytko-Amos

DRAWS:

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Beth Vachon

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Lorna Chuipka

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1666.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1615.00!! -$1615.00 + $51.00)

15 Foot Putt – $192.00 Total – No winner (Next will be $243.00 – $192.00 + $51.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 9th – Jessica Trovarello, Lindsey Kobzick, Chrissy McRae – (drawn by Danielle)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.