Morning News – August 3

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 6 are under control and 26 fires are being observed.
- Wawa 11 is 0.5 hectares and located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of Lurch Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. It is currently not under control.
The fire hazard values are moderate to high throughout most of the Northeast fire region except for an area west of Cochrane along Highway 11 that has a fire hazard value ranging from low to moderate.
News Tidbits:
- Silver Lake continues to invest in their Sugar Zone Mining and milling is scheduled to be idled, focussing on exploration and include the development of three dedicated exploration drives. “Silver Lake’s investment in exploration is designed to deliver a step change in ore body knowledge to unlock the potential of the extensive resource base and underexplored land package. The enhancement in site logistics will include the relocation of the White River camp to Sugar Zone, effectively increasing available shift duration by ~20% and mitigating the risks associated with personal transport to and from site.”
- SSM Council has requested Mayor Matthew Shoemaker to write to Todd Smith (Minister of Energy), and Bruce Campbell (IESO President & CEO) to request a meeting and ensure that Sault Ste. Marie and the region will be able to participate in renewable energy and storage projects. The lack of an ‘on ramp’ for new electrical generation in the Wawa area to the East-West Tie Line was remarked on by several parties during the process of the Tie-Line but never was added.
- Sault College and Vancouver Island University have partnered together to offer an expanded opportunity for those interested in the culinary arts. The agreement will allow eligible graduates of Sault College’s Culinary Management diploma program to complete a Bachelor of Hospitality Management at Vancouver Island University within two to three years. This new pathway is available beginning September 2023 and is available to past graduates of Sault College as well as current students.
