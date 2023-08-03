Morning News – August 3

Weather:

Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 6 are under control and 26 fires are being observed.

Wawa 11 is 0.5 hectares and located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of Lurch Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. It is currently not under control.

The fire hazard values are moderate to high throughout most of the Northeast fire region except for an area west of Cochrane along Highway 11 that has a fire hazard value ranging from low to moderate.

News Tidbits: