LSPP Happenings – July 31

July 31, 2023

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for the perfect fishing hole? We’ve got you covered! Join Kaitlyn to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
ART IN THE PARK: TREE COOKIE PAINTING – The rugged beauty of Lake Superior Provincial Park has inspired artists from around the world. Join Celeste and Eunsae to take inspiration from our surroundings and paint your own tree cookie. All painting supplies are provided.
