LSPP Happenings – July 29

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Cheeseburger! Meow! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours. Join Kaitlyn and Lauren on a short walk down our coastal trail to learn more about local birds, and find out what all that racket is about. Binoculars will be provided. If you have your own binoculars, bring them along! Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Kelly to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: ALIEN INVADERS – They attach to our gear, hide in plain sight, and out-compete native species. Drop in with Stuart to learn about the invaders that have snuck into the park and what we can do to help contain their spread!

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE DETECTIVES – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they’re out there! Drop by to meet Celeste to explore, observe, and discover the variety of signs wildlife leave behind.

Drop-in: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM