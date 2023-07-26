Breaking News

WHEATLEY, Rosa

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our social butterfly, Rosa Wheatley, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

 

It is difficult to describe what made Rosa so special, but if you had the privilege of knowing her, you understand. She genuinely loved people. She was proud to be a long-time resident of Wawa and enjoyed giving back to her community. She taught us the power of kindness and generosity, that you are never too old to learn something new and to do what makes you happy.

 

Rosa brought light, love and sparkle into all of our lives. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, honorary family and numerous friends.

 

A visitation will be held at the First United Church on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the Celebration of her life at 2:00 pm with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating.

Following the celebration of life, you are welcome to join us for light refreshments at 59 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, ON.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.
3 comments

  1. Debbie Banks
    July 26, 2023 at 7:47 pm

    So very sorry for your loss. Rosa was a wonderful lady who had style and class but more than that she was kind and generous to a fault! Rosa had a way of making people feel comfortable around her and she will be missed by all who knew her.

  2. Dave and Tracy Blackmore
    July 26, 2023 at 8:42 pm

    so sorry to hear about Rosa passing, she was such a nice woman and always had a kind word for everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.

  3. Brenda Tait
    July 27, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Awe, so sad to hear this. She was a beautiful lady. My condolences to family and friends.
    She will be missed.

