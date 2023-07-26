WHEATLEY, Rosa

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our social butterfly, Rosa Wheatley, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

It is difficult to describe what made Rosa so special, but if you had the privilege of knowing her, you understand. She genuinely loved people. She was proud to be a long-time resident of Wawa and enjoyed giving back to her community. She taught us the power of kindness and generosity, that you are never too old to learn something new and to do what makes you happy.

Rosa brought light, love and sparkle into all of our lives. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, honorary family and numerous friends.

A visitation will be held at the First United Church on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the Celebration of her life at 2:00 pm with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating.