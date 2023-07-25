LSPP – Lake Superior – A tale of Fire & Ice, Trees are Terrific

Events for July 25th, 2023
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|EXPLORATION STATION: TREES ARE TERRIFIC! – How could we live without them? Stop by with Celeste to spend some time exploring the diversity and beauty of the trees in our park.
