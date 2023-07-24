Maze, Ralph Michael

December 24, 1945 – July 9, 2023

Ralph Michael Maze, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023. Born on December 24, 1945, Ralph lived a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure, leaving behind cherished memories for all who knew him.

Ralph was the proud father of Cheryl, Michael (Angel), Martin (Melanie), and Elizabeth, and the adored grandfather of Aydenne, Quenton, Théa, Aria, and an unborn baby. He was the son of Martin Maze and Elizabeth, and the beloved brother of Rick (Joy), Doug (Norma), and Joan (Peter). Ralph was also an uncle to several nieces and nephews, extending his love and guidance to the younger generations.

Born and raised in Wildfield, Ontario, Ralph grew up in a close-knit family that instilled in him strong values. The Maze household was a place of joyous gatherings, where Ralph often reminisced about unforgettable memories. Ralph himself was an accomplished athlete, having been a Major Junior Hockey Player scouted by the NHL, reaching the Major Junior B level.

Throughout his life, Ralph embarked on numerous adventures. Ralph undertook various construction jobs in South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago. Later, he settled in Wawa, Ontario, where he purchased the Kinniwabi Pines Motel, creating a haven of cherished memories for his children as they grew up and helped run the family business. Ralph will forever be remembered for his love of sharing stories, his infectious laughter, his dancing spirit, and his appreciation for good food and drinks.

Ralph later lived a vibrant and busy life in Georgetown. Whether it was keeping up with current events, playing golf, attending yoga classes, visiting friends, or traveling to see his children and grandchildren across Canada, Ralph always found ways to fill his days with joy. He was a dedicated volunteer for Family and Children’s Services of Guelph and Wellington County for over 12 years, a commitment that brought him great fulfillment. Ralph also took the opportunity to journey to Costa Rica in 2015 and Ireland in 2016 to reconnect with his Irish roots. In 2017, he embarked on a solo adventure to China, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Above all, Ralph was a pillar of his family. He was there in times of need, always ready to lend a helping hand and provide unwavering support. He remained in constant touch with his loved ones, acting as the glue that held everyone together. Ralph’s presence will be profoundly missed, as he leaves behind a void that can never be filled,

Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Ralph, you personified the true essence of family. Your unwavering love, support, and dedication will forever be etched in our hearts. May you rest peacefully, knowing that you are dearly loved and deeply missed.

Love you Dad.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass will be held in St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 11873 The Gore Road, Brampton (Wildfield) on Saturday morning, October 7 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton (905-857-2213).

In memory of Ralph Michael Maze, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Family and Children’s Services of Guelph and Wellington County, reflecting his passion for supporting children and families in need.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com