Events for July 24nd, 2023
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: GONE BATTY WITH BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Lake Superior – A tale of Fire & Ice, Trees are Terrific - July 25, 2023
- LSPP – Gone Batty with Bats - July 24, 2023
- LSPP – Birding, Exploration Station, Fire & Ice, and Moth Madness - July 22, 2023