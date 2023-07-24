Breaking News

LSPP – Gone Batty with Bats

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: GONE BATTY WITH BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
