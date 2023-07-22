LSPP – Birding, Exploration Station, Fire & Ice, and Moth Madness

10:00 AM – 11:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Cheeseburger! Meow! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours. Join Kaitlyn and Priya on a short walk down our coastal trail to learn more about local birds, and find out what all that racket is about. Binoculars will be provided. If you have your own binoculars, bring them along! Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE DETECTIVES – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they’re out there! Drop by to meet Celeste and Peter to explore, observe, and discover the variety of signs wildlife leave behind.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse