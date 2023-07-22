Breaking News

LSPP – Birding, Exploration Station, Fire & Ice, and Moth Madness

Events for July 22nd, 2023

10:00 AM – 11:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICSCheeseburger! Meow! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours. Join Kaitlyn and Priya on a short walk down our coastal trail to learn more about local birds, and find out what all that racket is about. Binoculars will be provided. If you have your own binoculars, bring them along! Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse  
EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE DETECTIVES – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they’re out there! Drop by to meet Celeste and Peter to explore, observe, and discover the variety of signs wildlife leave behind.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.
Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse  
MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – What is the biggest moth in the world? A mamMOTH! If you want to find out who is flying around at night, just turn on a light. Join Stuart and Heidi to kick off National Moth Week and find out what makes moths so special and why we need them.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*