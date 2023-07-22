Events for July 22nd, 2023
|10:00 AM – 11:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Cheeseburger! Meow! Teacher! Birds make many interesting sounds and come in a variety of colours. Join Kaitlyn and Priya on a short walk down our coastal trail to learn more about local birds, and find out what all that racket is about. Binoculars will be provided. If you have your own binoculars, bring them along! Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground Gatehouse
|EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE DETECTIVES – You may not always get to see animals in the park, but they’re out there! Drop by to meet Celeste and Peter to explore, observe, and discover the variety of signs wildlife leave behind.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – What is the biggest moth in the world? A mamMOTH! If you want to find out who is flying around at night, just turn on a light. Join Stuart and Heidi to kick off National Moth Week and find out what makes moths so special and why we need them.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Birding, Exploration Station, Fire & Ice, and Moth Madness - July 22, 2023
- LSPP – Healthy Parks, Healthy People Day - July 21, 2023
- Thank You – Committee of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament - July 20, 2023